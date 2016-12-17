Reinforcing French literacy skills goal of Reading Buddies program at St. Stephen Elementary School

‘Reading Buddies’ helps students learn French language

French Immersion students in Grade 4 and 5 are matched with “buddies” from St. Stephen High School, says SSES teacher Carole Noel.

Noel explained the Grade 4 students, who began immersion in Grade 3, are not yet independently proficient in the French language, so conversing with their older counterparts allows them the opportunity to “have the practice speaking.”

The program began in October, and Noel said the aim is to have it extend year round, but it has to be in sync with the high school’s semesters. Therefore, the first part of the program ended this week, with a special games and treat day at SSES. Another portion will resume in February.

“Today was fun; this is a special day,” said Noel on Wednesday morning. “It’s their last day with them.” She explained because of course changes for the high school students, some may not be back in the New Year.

The program sees the elementary school students start the Reading Buddies session with a speaking game, said Noel. “Then they have a reading part and then they have to give a little summary of what they have read.” The high school students then ask them questions about what they have just read and “after that, they can have a little game based on vocabulary.”

“The older students get to practice speaking their French in a different atmosphere,” said Noel. “They are really good role models for the younger ones.”

“We get to read and play games with them,” said Grade 12 student Jake Hughes.

“It’s good for us too. We don’t get to practice speaking French all that often,” noted Sarah McCullough, also in Grade 12.

Grade 4 students Nate Kinney, Aislyn Burns and Gibbon Moffatt, all agreed having “buddies” was a fun way to learn French.

