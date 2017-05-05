Relay For Life organizers plan for change of venue to the Garcelon Civic Center

St. Stephen – Plans are well underway for the 15th annual Relay For Life, in St. Stephen.

“All systems are go,” said Jeannine Fowler, area chairperson.

“We’re just in a different location.”

Fowler said there are 10 teams registered so far – with more pending – for the annual relay, which this year will take place June 2, at the Garcelon Civic Center.

The relay raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society, and Fowler said organizers for the 2017 event hope to raise as much as last year, which was in excess of $36,000.

- Advertisement -

The six-hour relay will begin at 6 p.m. with the Survivor’s Lap, which will take place on the second level of the civic centre, along the SunLife Walking Track. Cancer survivors participating will be treated to a supper hosted by the St. Stephen-Milltown Lionettes at 5 p.m.

The relay has in years past been an outdoor event, held in the McGeachy Field, behind St. Stephen High School. The change to the civic centre will mean some concessions, said Fowler, but shouldn’t affect the enthusiasm the teams, and public, have for the event.

The eternal flame, which was placed centre field, and lit to burn during the relay, will be mounted outside in an area of the parking lot deemed safe by the St. Stephen Fire Department, said Fowler. The barbecue will also be held outside, as will a washer toss game.

The luminaries, candles inside white bags, in memory of those who have lost the fight with cancer, or honouring those still engaged in the battle, will hold battery operated votives this year, instead of tea lights, with open flames. The luminaries will line the SunLife Walking Track, where teams will parade following the Survivors Lap.

Fowler stressed the public is encouraged to attend the relay, noting there will be lots of seats available to sit and listen to the entertainment provided by local bands during the relay.

Teams will set up camps on the floor of the arena. Fowler noted teams won’t need tents this year, for shade or rain protection.

“It could get pretty cold behind the school this time of year, and if it was hot and muggy, we got bugs.

“I think this will work out.”