RICHARDSON, Betty

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Haley) Richardson; wife of Lloyd Richardson of Oak, Bay, NB. Born in St. Stephen, Betty is the daughter of the late Sam and Eileen (Williams) Haley.

Betty was a member of Union Street Baptist Church. All of Betty’s friends knew of her great love for quilting. She was a long-time member of the Happy Piece Makers Quilting Group.

Surviving, in addition to her husband Lloyd, are her three children: sons, Kenny (Susan), and Jeff (Lisa), all of St. Stephen, NB and daughter Kimberly Richardson of Saint John, NB; seven grandchildren, Jenna, Kristyn, Kathryn, Jimmy, Candace, Caleb and Chris; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sheila Haley; four brothers-in-law, Glen (Mary), David (Brenda), Billy (Chrissy) and John (Karen); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty was predeceased by her brother, Bob Haley, and brother-in-law, Terry Richardson.

By Betty’s request, cremation will take place. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 3, from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m.

The funeral service in celebration of Bettys’ life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 2 p.m., at Union Street Baptist Church, St. Stephen. Rev. Dan Jamer officiating. A reception will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the NB Lung Association or charity of the donors’ choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).