ROBINSON, Anne Burden May 19, 1924 – January 10, 2017

Anne Burden Robinson, nee Nicholson, 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at her home near San Diego. Born in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, Anne graduated from the University of Toronto and worked as a journalist for The Canadian Press. Later in life, she served as an assistant librarian at the Del Mar Middle School in Tiburon, California.

Anne moved from Toronto to San Francisco in her early 20s, and was introduced by friends to Donald Wesley Robinson at the Palace of the Legion of Honor. They married on July 7, 1948. They moved to a home in Tiburon overlooking Richardson Bay in 1954, where they lived with their beloved cats for 46 years. In 1955, their daughter Janet was born.

A devoted mother and homemaker, Anne also engaged in many volunteer activities. She and Don worked behind the scenes with the Cove Players, a local theater company in Tiburon. She also pursued her interest in politics by promoting the incorporation of the Town of Tiburon and joining the League of Women Voters. She was elected president of the Southern Marin chapter of the League. Anne later became president of the Vine Village Guild, which raised funds for Vine Village – a community for mentally disabled young adults near Napa.

Anne was a fine artist, painting oil portraits when she was young, and later taking up watercolors. She exhibited her landscapes with the Marin Watercolor Society, and she also showed her work at the Caprice Restaurant in Tiburon.

Anne was known for her great cooking skills. She fearlessly tackled all types of international cuisine, from Mongolian firepot to Japanese sushi to the Indonesian rijsttafel, not to mention European fare. An enthusiastic hostess, Anne cooked and entertained with flair. She was also a devotee of the arts, with season opera tickets and frequent trips to art museums. She also loved traveling with her family to New York and Europe.

Anne is survived by her daughter Janet Robinson, son-in-law Robert McCray and granddaughters Katie and Glenna McCray, as well as her god-daughter Cathy Plocki.

A celebration of Anne’s life for family members and close friends will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to either: The Humane Society of the United States online at www.humanesociety.org/memorial or by mail to Memorial Donations Dept., 1255 23rd St., suite 450, Washington DC 20037 or The League of Women Voters of California online at http://bit.ly/Donate2LWVCEF or by mail to 1107 Ninth St., suite 300, Sacramento, CA 95814.