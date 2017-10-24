RUSSELL, Kenneth Eugene

Kenneth Eugene Russell passed away after a brief illness at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, with his family by his side, Saturday, October 21, 2017. Born June 15, 1930 in St. Stephen, NB, son of the late Kenneth and Jennie (Tower) Russell. Eugene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Christine (Rayner); daughter, Pamela; sons, Philip (Theresa) and Peter (Laurie); grandchildren, Jonathan, Scott (Chrissy), Adam, Ashley (André) and Kendra; great-grandchildren, Gavin, McKinley, Mason and Myah; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Sarah Davis and Louise Corning. Eugene retired after many years on the St. Stephen Water Dept., in 1995. He loved his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and many other interests. A memorial service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB, on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12 – 2 p.m. Interment at St. Stephen Rural Cemetery, St. Stephen, NB. For those who wish, remembrances to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca