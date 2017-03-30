Saint Andrews Film Society presents “Witness” this weekend

Saint Andrews – The St. Andrews Film Society presents “Witness,” a classic 1985 crime thriller on Sunday, April 2, at the W.C. O’Neill Arena Theatre in Saint Andrews at 2 p.m. Harrison Ford stars as a big-city cop on the lam who hides out on an Amish farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania where he and a young Amish widow are attracted to each other.

An amazing scene in the film is the entire community cooperating to raise a massive barn in one day is one of the most memorable in cinematic history. A classic that has stood the test of time, “Witness” is a thoughtful, entertaining and most unusual crime thriller. This 113-minute film an American production is rated R (restricted).

English subtitles will be included. Due to a scheduling conflict, Sunday’s movie will be shown during the afternoon rather than the usual 7:30 p.m. The St. Andrews Film Society apologizes for any inconvenience.

The public is invited to all screenings of the St. Andrews Film Society. Admission is free however donations are gratefully accepted to help defray expenses. For more information about this film or the film society, call 529-4982 or 529-3067, or visit www. facebook.com/standrewsfilmsociety.