Online Exclusive ~ Saint Andrews named number one destination in Canada in USA Today contest

By
Krisi Marples
-

Saint Andrews – It’s official.  Saint Andrews has been named the number one destination in Canada, after a contest was held by popular American magazine, USA Today.

“It’s extremely significant for the town of Saint Andrews and the residents, and the southwest region” said Saint Croix MLA, and Minister of Tourism, Heritage, and Culture, John Ames, in a phone interview.

“It’s incredible to see the support – as MLA, it’s a proud moment, and even prouder one as Minister of Tourism.

- Advertisement -

“It’s great, and now we get to brag,” laughed Ames.

The win was announced in Saint Andrews on Friday morning.

For the full story, see Tuesday’s The Saint Croix Courier.

SHARE
Previous articlePrime Canadian flags made in Charlotte County
Krisi Marples
Krisi Marples
Editor Krisi Marples is the newest addition to the Courier team, but has been with The Advocate for almost 5 years. With a love of the written word, Krisi is enjoying making St. Stephen and the Courier her new home.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR