Saint Andrews seniors’ apartments, Anchors Landing, will be opening April 24

Saint Andrews – Tenants will start moving into the Anchors Landing seniors’ apartments at 261 Champlain Avenue April 24, and already 80 per cent of the building is rented.

“We are very, very excited to be opening,” said Xenia Housing Inc. president, Tressa Bevington Friday.

The sod turning for the Anchors Landing Retirement Community took place in June last year. Seniors’ housing was a priority for the previous town council, and the land at Champlain Avenue was rezoned for this purpose, then in December 2015 a request for proposals was issued.

Xenia Housing, a company owned by Bevington, and her father Gerald Ingersoll, who is vice-president of development and operations, was chosen as the successful respondent.

The 36-unit complex contains six three-bedroom apartments and 30 two-bedroom apartments. Bevington said there are also two barrier-free apartments, which are a little more spacious for someone with mobility issues.

Constructed by Martell Custom Homes, the apartments are built to the most current environmental standards, using low energy LED lighting, and a heat pump heating/cooling system.

By the end of this week, Bevington said the first floor will be almost completed, and the kitchens will be installed, as well as the elevator.

While a number of tenants are from the local area, she said there are some people moving into the complex from Ontario and Nova Scotia.

“A lot of people are moving back home. They didn’t think they ever could, because they didn’t want to buy a house. A lot of our tenants from away just saw pictures.

“We didn’t have many apartments left and they figured if they didn’t sign up, they might miss out on the opportunity. It has been two years of work to get to this point.

“We are pretty happy and the community is excited. The people in Saint Andrews are excited. We had a couple of open houses, and they were busy.

“We were open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and people were non-stop through the door.”

Information about the apartment complex is available at anchorslandingretirement.com, or you can call 529-3315 for more information.

Bevington said the property has seven acres, so there would be room for another apartment complex if needed.

“We will see how this one rolls out. Down the road, we might have more if there is a demand. It is incredible that there are 80 per cent rented at this point.”

Anchors Landing will be a secure property with an elevator, sprinkler system, common rooms, exercise room, and spacious balconies. Pets, weighing 25 lb or less, will be allowed on the first floor.

There will be a tenants’ association, and a studio apartment which can be rented if people have family coming to visit.