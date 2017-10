St. Stephen – Staff of the St. Stephen BIA (Business Improvement Area), with board permission, joined forces with Chocolate Fest coordinator Katelyn Rodas to create a rainbow sidewalk outside their offices Friday morning.

To help dispel a fear voiced occasionally on social media that walking on such a sidewalk or crosswalk would “turn you” gay, Courier reporter Kathy Bockus joined BIA coordinator Heather Donahue in a daring test. See the results for yourself here. You won’t believe what you see.