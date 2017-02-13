The Saint Croix Courier wants your storm pictures!!

By
Krisi Marples
-
Kahty Bockus/Courier Whiteout conditions in Leverville, outside St. Stephen. Do you have a great shot you'd like to share? Email it to editor@stcroixcourier.ca

We want your storm pictures!

Charlotte County – Are you getting some great shots of the blizzard in action today, or your kids or pets out braving the elements?  Are you out on your ski-doo?  Send us your storm pictures!

Make sure you tell us who is in the photo, where in Charlotte County it was taken, and who took it- and then email your photos to editor@stcroixcourier.ca

Remember- don’t put yourselves in harms way just to get a photo.  Pictures taken through your windows can be great as well!

Happy blizzard!

