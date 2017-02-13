The Saint Croix Courier wants your storm pictures!!

We want your storm pictures!

Charlotte County – Are you getting some great shots of the blizzard in action today, or your kids or pets out braving the elements? Are you out on your ski-doo? Send us your storm pictures!

Make sure you tell us who is in the photo, where in Charlotte County it was taken, and who took it- and then email your photos to editor@stcroixcourier.ca

Remember- don’t put yourselves in harms way just to get a photo. Pictures taken through your windows can be great as well!

Happy blizzard!