The Saint Croix Courier/Courier Weekend staff among finalists named in Better Newspapers Competition

St. Stephen – Four staff members of The Saint Croix Courier and Courier Weekend are in the running as individual finalists in five categories in the Newspapers Atlantic 2017 Better Newspapers Competition.

Reporter Barb Rayner’s photo of a contestant in the Charlotte County Pumpkin Festival’s pie eating contest last October at Kingsbrae Gardens, earned her a nomination in the Outstanding Feature Photo category.

Rayner’s photo of a lone firefighter silhouetted against the sky and wrapped in wisps of smoke from a large grassfire earned her a nod and a chance to win the Outstanding News Photo award.

An editorial by reporter Kathy Bockus urging residents to take action and support a local committee’s efforts to save services at the Charlotte County Hospital, is nominated in the Outstanding Editorial category.

An entry in the Outstanding Ad – Class 1 category for the annual free Christmas dinner at McNay’s White House in St. Stephen, earned advertising sales representative Lyndsey Thompson a place in the finals.

Work by graphic designer Gail Flaherty on a full page advertisement for a sale at Moffitt Dodge Chrysler, a local car dealership, gained her a spot as one of the top three finalists vying for Outstanding Ad – Class 2.

A multi-staff entry, focused on St. Stephen High School’s production of Annie Jr., is among the finalists in the Outstanding New Revenue Idea category. This entry was the result of the effort made to create, design, and sell advertising in a program for the production, as well as to write advance features and present photographs in the newspaper.

“It’s such an honour to be recognized by our peers in the newspaper industry,” said Shelley McKeeman, the newspaper’s director of business operations.

“We have a great staff and I’m very proud of the exceptional work they do for our publications.”

She wished them all congratulations and best of luck in their respective categories. “We’ll be eagerly anticipating the June 3 announcements.”

Winners will be announced on that date at a kitchen party ceilidh at the Old Triangle Irish Alehouse in Halifax.