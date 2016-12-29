SAVAGE, Allan R. Sr.

Wilsons Beach, Campobello – Allan Ronald Savage Sr., 71, passed away December 19, 2016 at a Machais hospital. He was born in Eastport August 2, 1945 the son of the late Helen M. (Galen) and George H. Savage.

He graduated from Campobello Island Consolidated School 1963 and completed St. Andrews Trade School the following year with a trade in carpentry. He spent nearly 50 years building many island homes, as well as several in Lubec, and doing carpentry work of all genres. For several years he owned his own business, Savage Construction, and worked with many. In his younger days, he loved to play basketball, bowl, downhill ski, play horseshoes, shoot pool and darts, and golf. Later, the bought a shack on Grand Falls Flowage in Baileyville, Maine, which he turned into a beautiful cottage that is enjoyed by family and friends.

Survived by wife, Lesley Savage (Lassie); daughter, Gina Denbow; son, Ron Savage, and daughter-in-law, Nickey Dubey, and three grandchildren, Cody, Katelyn and Ben; brothers, Carl Savage (Nellie) of Campobello and David Savage (Joanne) of Quispamsis; brothers-in-law, James Matthews (Paulette) of St. Stephen and Merrill Matthews of Campobello; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering was held at St. Anne’s Church Hall, Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30 – 7:30 Atlantic Time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alstrom Syndrome International, 14 Whitney Farm Road, Mount Desert Island, Maine, 04660. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com.