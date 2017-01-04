SAVOIE, Raymond J. L.

At the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB, on Saturday, December 31, 2016, Raymond Joseph Leonard Savoie, husband of Carol Marie (Waycott) Henry Savoie of Tower Hill, NB. Born in St. Stephen, he is the son of the late Jaddas and Evelyn Savoie.

Raymond loved the outdoors as a lumberjack, while also enjoying fishing and hunting.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Carol, is his son, Rick Henry (Norma) of St. Stephen, NB; grandchildren, Robert, Mark (Ashley), Ricky, Stephen, and Angel; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Geraldine Haniff (Khalil) of Oshawa, ON, June Kennedy (Rob) of Scotch Ridge, NB; three brothers, Gene (Mary) of ON, Leon (Gail) of Rollingdam, NB, and Roger (Debbie) of Milton, ON; several nieces and nephews.

Raymond was predeceased by his son, Tony Henry.

By Raymond’s request, there will be no visitation. Cremation will take place followed by a graveside service in the spring at Milltown Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of the donors’ choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).