SEAMANS, Norman Leroy

The passing of Norman Leroy Seamans, husband of the late Leona M. (Norman) Seamans, of St. George, NB, occurred on October 9, 2017 at the Ridgewood Veterans Wing, Saint John, NB. Born in St. George on July 31, 1922, he was a son of the late Joshua and Bertha (Brown) Seamans. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Norman is survived by sons, Donald "Herb" (Nancy) Seamans of Rothesay, NB and Kenny (Cindy) Seamans of St. George, NB; three grandchildren, Josh, Thomas and Elizabeth Seamans; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Norman was predeceased by his brothers, Hazen, Harry, Lorne, Keith and William, and sisters, Stella Knowles, Anita Drysdale and Edith Richardson. As keeping with Norman's wishes, there will be no visiting. A private family graveside service will be held at the St. George Rural Cemetery at a later date.