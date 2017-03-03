Second Changing Seasons farmers’ market coming up Saturday at the Van Horne Ballroom

Saint Andrews

The second of four winter/spring Changing Seasons farmers’ markets, hosted by the Algonquin Resort in the Van Horne Ballroom, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be a food bank fundraiser.

During the weekends of the markets, the Algonquin Resort is offering a Farmers’ Market menu in Braxton’s restaurant, featuring vendors’ products.

Among the vendors will be Warrington Farm (preserves and English style baked goods), “I’m here and I’m hungry” (oatcakes), Touch of Spice (samosas), KUBO (traditional Filipino cooking), the Original Pickle Guy (pickles, sauces and jellies), Sugar Mommas (cupcakes), Chelsea Martin Fine Art Textiles (felting) and Henry’s Cedar World.

There will be crepes and smoothies, maple syrup products, dog treats, handcrafted quilts, Mexican food, rope mats, sea glass pictures and jewelry, and iron forged products as well as much more.

