Second showing added for St. Stephen Middle School Underground Railroad play “Unbound”

St. Stephen – The St. Stephen Middle School drama club is slated to give an encore performance of “Unbound”, an original play written by teacher Scott Legge about The Underground Ground.

Under the direction of Legge, 50 students, split into two groups, one a Grade 6 and 7 mix, and the other a Grade 7 and 8 mix, performed the show for the first time on Wednesday to a live audience.

The repeat performance is scheduled to take place Sunday at the St. Stephen Middle School auditorium, the Grade 6 and 7 mix at 4:30 p.m., and the Grade 7 and 8 mix to follow at 5:45 p.m. Cost to attend the play is by free will donation.

The group is set to perform the original play at Dramafest in Fredericton at the beginning of May.

The money donated goes toward the costs associated with participating in Dramafest.

Who: St. Stephen Middle School drama club

What: Play about the Underground Railroad,

titled “Unbound”

When: Sunday, April 30

Grade 6/7: 4:30 p.m. Grade 7/8: 5:45 p.m.

Where: St. Stephen Middle School auditorium

Free will offering at door