Shhhhh!! It’s a secret!! Province to honour long time St. Stephen Elementary School crossing guard, Dot Larsen

St. Stephen – Shhhh! It’s a secret.

Friday, St. Stephen’s most well-known school crossing guard, Dot Larsen, will be honoured in the New Brunswick Legislature for 30 years of dedicated service to the children and families of the community.

“She deserves the recognition,” said Saint Croix MLA John Ames who planned the surprise.

“She’s delivered a lot of smiles over the years. She’s a great ambassador for our community.”

Friday was chosen because it is a professional development day and students will be off school so Larsen won’t have to shepherd any student across her crosswalk on King Street that day.

Larsen doesn’t know about the surprise in store for her Friday and she also doesn’t know yet about a special reception to honour her later which will take place at the Garcelon Civic Center beginning around 3:30 p.m.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend and join in the celebration.