SHORT, Bonita Marie (McMorran)

Bonnie passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the Ivy House in Invermere, BC after a lengthy illness.

Bonnie lived for many years in Golden, BC where she met her husband, Pastor Ron Short. They were married in 1990 and stayed in Golden for a short time. They later moved to Cranbrook, BC and have been there since.

She was born the daughter of the late Glenn and Geraldine (Purdy) McMorran of St. Stephen.

She is survived by her husband Ron, her sisters Carmen Nicholson of Nackawic and Darlene (Ken) McLaughlin of Andersonville and her brothers Phil (Beth) of Old Ridge, Ray (Paulette) of Crocker Hill and John (Phyllis) of Lethbridge, AB along with several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special pets Oreo and Wilbur.

A Celebration of Life was held in her honor at The Dwelling Place Church in Cranbrook.