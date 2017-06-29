Sir James Dunn Academy class of 2017

By
Kate Scott
-

Saint Andrews – Graduates of the Sir James Dunn Academy class of 2017 enter the gymnasium at the beginning of the graduation ceremony at the school Friday.

SHARE
Previous articlePATTERSON, Edith May
Next articleCelebrating SJDA graduates and the community
Kate Scott
Kate Scott
Quickly approaching her third year with the Courier, award winning journalist Kate is not only an outstanding sports reporter and photographer, but can tackle any subject sent her way. A native of St. Stephen, Kate loves to cover the people and events of Charlotte County. She can be reached at 321-0746.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR