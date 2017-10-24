SMALL, Nellie Gertrude

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Friday, October 20, 2017, Nellie Gertrude Small, wife of the late Herbert Clifton Small, passed away. Born in Grand Manan, NB, daughter of the late Murdock and Lena (Lambert) Hatt.

She is survived by two daughters, Joan Orr (Bob) of Fredericton, NB and Paulette Carson (Richard) of Johnson Settlement, NB; one son, Roger Small (Lynn) of St. Andrews, NB; grandchildren, Michael and Robert Christopher Orr, Tammy Chase, Timothy, Tara and Kristen Small, Curtis Carson, Suzanne Godbout and Jason Small; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Howland (Bruce) of New Hampshire, Pauline Edwards (Ronald) of Montreal; brothers, Mered Hatt (Mildred) of Back Bay Road, NB, Robert Hatt (Jean) of St. Stephen, NB; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by one son, Rodney Small; sisters, Daisy Harmon, Ruth Holt, Irene Wylie, and brother, David Hatt.

Funeral service will be held at the St. Andrews Baptist Church, King Street, St. Andrews, NB on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation held.

For those who wish, remembrances to Charlotte County Hospital Palliative Care or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.