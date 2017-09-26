SMITH, Kathryn Mary

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, Monday, September 25, 2017, Kathryn Mary Smith passed away. Born in St. Stephen, NB, daughter of the late Harry and Hilda (Morton) Thompson. Survived by her daughter, Patricia of St. Stephen, NB; two brothers, Kenneth Thompson of Golden, BC and Fred Thompson of Bluffton, AB. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Margaret, and brothers, Arthur, John, Harry, William and Allison. A graveside service will be held at the Milltown Catholic Cemetery, Barter Settlement, NB on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. By request, there will be no visitation. For those who wish, remembrances to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.