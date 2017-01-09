Son of New Brunswick Southwest MP, Karen Ludwig, charged with possession of marijuana

Saint Andrews – Dylan Andreas Ludwig, the 23-year-old son of New Brunswick Southwest Liberal MP Karen Ludwig, has been charged with possession of marijuana.

He appeared before Judge Henrik Tonning in Saint John Provincial Court on Dec. 13, where he entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of possession of under 30 grams of marijuana. His trial date was set for Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

The date of the alleged offence is Sept. 28, 2016, at Waweig. Dylan Ludwig, 22, at the time, is alleged to have been in possession of seven grams of marijuana, an amount enough, the RCMP confirms, to make seven marijuana “joints” or cigarettes.

Karen Ludwig released the following statement in a response for a comment on the case:

“As a mother, I can tell you, we will deal with this as a family, and I appreciate the opportunity to do that. In the meantime, I ask for a bit of personal space on this issue.”

Last year the Canadian government announced, at special session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, that it intended to introduce legislation this spring to legalize marijuana.