The Southwest New Brunswick Transit Authority, known locally as Rural Lynx, will receive full briefing from the consulting firm Orchard Group Friday

SWNB Transit Authority to receive full briefing Friday

Saint Andrews – The Southwest New Brunswick Transit Authority, known locally as Rural Lynx, will receive a full briefing from the consulting firm Orchard Group Friday.

The group, who have been working for more than four years to obtain funding for a bus service for Charlotte County, is anticipating a large volume of data that supports what they know locally to be an integral need for the area, said board chair Stan Choptiany.

“It is our hope that this new report will be the push needed to gain the approval of our ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency) grant that has been with the federal department since the fall of 2016.

“Although we are encouraged by what we hear from the federal government, our understanding is that our project would require a change to the existing funding format to be accepted. M.P. Karen Ludwig (New Brunswick Southwest) continues to work in Ottawa on this aspect of the required funding format changes.”

Choptiany said the group has always had the unwavering support of the provincial government. He said St. Croix MLA John Ames has been a long-time supporter of the initiative and was involved with the transit group since its beginnings when he was a St. Stephen town councillor.

“We know that it was a result of John’s long time participation and support for the initiative that we received a letter of support directly from Premier Gallant. John has worked hard on our behalf and we are grateful for his direct participation”.

The full board of the Transit Authority has representation from all areas of the Charlotte County region including municipal government leaders, stakeholder agencies and concerned citizens.

