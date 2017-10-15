Update- Route changed ~ SSMS Pride support walk happening Monday in St. Stephen

St. Stephen – Starting at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, in the old Price Chopper parking lot on King St., everyone is invited to attend a polite, peaceful walk from the parking lot, down King St. to the waterfront trail, and along the trail to the Chocolate Park, to demonstrate support for the inclusion of LGBTQ people within the community, and to call upon local political leaders to allow a rainbow crosswalk at the school.

The group will remain at the Chocolate Park while they await the result of the special council meeting, being held Monday at 4 p.m., where town councillors will vote on the fate of the propsoed rainbow crosswalk at SSMS.