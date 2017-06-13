St. George to welcome new doctor to area in August

St. George – There is welcome news for people in the area who are currently without a family doctor, as a new physician will be coming to St. George in August.

Mayor Crystal Cook said at Monday night’s town council meeting that Dr. Mahmood Moolla has 28 years experience, and currently works out of a level one trauma unit in South Africa.

“I spent three days with him when he visited here. He has tons of experience. He will be moving to town, and will be going to the new medical centre. Hopefully we will also fill Dr. (David) Kallio’s position.”

Moolla will be taking over the practice of Dr. Irena Kaminska, who retired in December, but Cook advised her patients to still call the 811 number to register.

“We encourage people to call 811. He is taking her practice, and he is required to take names off that list. All her charts are already at the medical centre.”