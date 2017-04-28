St. Stephen changes up Town Pride Month activities

St. Stephen – The Town of St. Stephen is looking to do something a little different in May for Town Pride Month.

Derek O’Brien, the municipality’s chief administrative officer, said May 27 has been chosen as a day to reflect community pride with the unveiling of a recently created Canada 150 Mosaic at the Garcelon Civic Center.

That event, he said, will be used as the centerpiece for a number of community-related celebrations and family events at the civic centre on the same day.

He said the town will continue its town-wide yard sale on May 20, something it has had “great success” with during the last few years.

“We’re also promoting a different approach to the town wide clean up,” said O’Brien. He said there has not been as much participation in the event during the past two years, so the town is switching gears and challenging members of the community – businesses, schools, organizations – to pick a day and a particular area to clean.

Teams are asked to register on the Town of St. Stephen website by using the town events email.