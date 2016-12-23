St. Stephen food bank still in need of turkeys

Food bank needs turkeys

St. Stephen

The local food bank needs about 30 more turkeys

Coordinator Donna Linton said the food bank had a “surprise” of about 30 additional families unexpectedly registering for assistance this holiday season bringing the number of Christmas food hampers that have to be prepared up to about 270.

She said a donation of 21 turkeys from the Spartans girls hockey team at St. Stephen High School was very much appreciated, but additional turkeys or hams would be welcomed.

Besides the turkeys, the food bank also needs apples and oranges, turnip, squash and carrots.

Linton said donations will be accepted and food hampers made available until 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. After that, those in need can call 466-4995 and make an appointment .

“We don’t want to leave anyone out. If they are in need we can still help.”