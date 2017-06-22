St. Stephen High School 2017 graduation

By
Kate Scott
-

The St. Stephen High School graduation took place Wednesday evening at the Garcelon Civic Center. For coverage of the grad class of 2017 and the ceremony, see Tuesday’s Saint Croix Courier.

