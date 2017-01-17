St. Stephen High School Spartans host wrestling tournament

Kate Scott
Kate Scott/Courier John Luc Landry of the St. Stephen wrestling team attempts to pin his opponent in the junior boys 61 kg gold medal match. Landry claimed silver in the divsion after falling in the final match.

Spartans host wrestling tournament

St. Stephen – The St. Stephen Spartans wrestling team hosted a tournament at the St. Stephen High School Saturday, welcoming wrestlers from Bernice McNaughton High School, Oromocto High School, and École Secondaire Népisiguit amongst others.

Tournament results:

Gold:

Alex Merdvelt – junior boys 67 kg

Alyssa Gidney – girls 66 kg

Jake Hughes – senior boys 76 kg

Silver:

John Luc Landry – junior boys 61 kg

Destiny Bigger – girls 51 kg

Bronze:

Leanne Mawer – girls 66 kg

Mike Roy – junior boys 67 kg

Alyssa Gidney of the St. Stephen wrestling team pins her opponent during a match at the St. Stephen High school tournament Saturday. Gidney went undefeated in the tournament, and claimed gold in the 66 kg girls division.
Alex Merdvelt of the St. Stephen Spartans wrestling team pins his opponent during a tournament at the St. Stephen High School Satruday. Merdvelt nabbed gold in the junior boys 67 kg divsion.

