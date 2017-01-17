St. Stephen High School Spartans host wrestling tournament

Spartans host wrestling tournament

St. Stephen – The St. Stephen Spartans wrestling team hosted a tournament at the St. Stephen High School Saturday, welcoming wrestlers from Bernice McNaughton High School, Oromocto High School, and École Secondaire Népisiguit amongst others.

Tournament results:

Gold:

Alex Merdvelt – junior boys 67 kg

Alyssa Gidney – girls 66 kg

Jake Hughes – senior boys 76 kg

Silver:

John Luc Landry – junior boys 61 kg

Destiny Bigger – girls 51 kg

Bronze:

Leanne Mawer – girls 66 kg

Mike Roy – junior boys 67 kg