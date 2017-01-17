St. Stephen High School Spartans host wrestling tournament

Kate Scott/Courier
John Luc Landry of the St. Stephen wrestling team attempts to pin his opponent in the junior boys 61 kg gold medal match. Landry claimed silver in the divsion after falling in the final match.
Spartans host wrestling tournament
St. Stephen – The St. Stephen Spartans wrestling team hosted a tournament at the St. Stephen High School Saturday, welcoming wrestlers from Bernice McNaughton High School, Oromocto High School, and École Secondaire Népisiguit amongst others.
Tournament results:
Gold:
Alex Merdvelt – junior boys 67 kg
Alyssa Gidney – girls 66 kg
Jake Hughes – senior boys 76 kg
Silver:
John Luc Landry – junior boys 61 kg
Destiny Bigger – girls 51 kg
Bronze:
Leanne Mawer – girls 66 kg
Mike Roy – junior boys 67 kg
Kate Scott/ Courier Alyssa Gidney of the St. Stephen wrestling team pins her opponent during a match at the St. Stephen High school tournament Saturday. Gidney went undefeated in the tournament, and claimed gold in the 66 kg girls division.
Kate Scott/Courier Alex Merdvelt of the St. Stephen Spartans wrestling team pins his opponent during a tournament at the St. Stephen High School Satruday. Merdvelt nabbed gold in the junior boys 67 kg divsion.