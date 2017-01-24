St. Stephen RCMP looking for Riverside Grocery robbery suspects

RCMP in St. Stephen looking for corner grocery robbery suspects who were armed with knives

The St. Stephen RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in its investigation of an armed robbery that occurred Monday night at Riverside Grocery, located at 240 Milltown Blvd. in St. Stephen, N.B.

Police responded to the store at approximately 9:40 p.m. following a report that a man and woman armed with knives had entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded money.

The man is described as Caucasian between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5’11″with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque, faded blue jeans, brown sneakers with white soles, and had a pink bandana with flames over his face. He also had dark circles under his eyes. The man was carrying a knife with a blue handle.

The woman is described as Caucasian between 18 and 25 years old, approximately 5’7″ with a medium build and had faded red or pinkish coloured hair. She was wearing a blue jacket with white stitching on the left chest area, a camo hoodie, a small camo backpack, and camo pants. She had a black bandana with flames covering her face. She was carrying a knife with a red handle.

The two are believed to have fled in a grey van with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), texting TIP212 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.