St. Stephen waterfront and wharf to see a $1.1 million investment

St. Stephen – NB Premier, Brian Gallant, Saint Croix MLA, John Ames, NB Southwest MP, Karen Ludwig, and Mayor of St. Stephen, Allan MacEachern, were all on hand on Monday for the announcement of over $1.1 million being invested in the wharf and waterfront in St. Stephen.

“This investment is important,” said MacEachern, from the breezy waterfront on Monday afternoon. “It will help our community grow.”

The funds, coming in equal parts of $378,000 from the Federal, Provincial, and Municipal governments, will see the wharf renewed and revitalized, with the project involving the installation of new floating docks, an updated gangway and approach area, and an adjacent boat launch ramp. Along with additional lighting and improved signage, the upgrades are intended to improve not only aesthetics and usability, but safety for visitors.

The restoration of this beautiful and historically significant waterfront will attract more visitors to the downtown core,” said Ludwig. “It will ensure this is an important focal point for decades to come, and it will stimulate further business development in Southwestern New Brunswick.”

Although some aspects of the plan may begin this fall, completion of the upgrades won’t be finished until sometime in 2018.