St. Stephen’s much beloved crossing guard, Dot Larsen, recognized in the NB legislature

Larsen was also offered the opportunity to sit in the seat reserved in the Senate Chamber for Queen Elizabeth II or her representative, the Lieutenant-Governor. As Ames stated, Larsen taking a seat in the chair was fitting. "She is a queen."
St. Stephen – Dot Larsen, the school crossing guard at St. Stephen Elementary School was recognized Friday in the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton for her more than 30 years of devotion to the children of the community.
And not even the premier can escape Larsen’s famous sucker-stuffed, sticker decorated, handmade birthday envelopes! We are told he was delighted by the gift.
She’s shown here the Legislative Senate Chamber with, from left, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Saint Croix MLA and Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture John Ames of St. Stephen who set the recognition accolades for Larsen in motion, and Education Minister Brian Kennedy.
