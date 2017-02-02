St. Stephen’s University lecture explores hidden, destructive messages in speaker’s religious upbringing

SSU lecture explores hidden, destructive messages in speaker’s religious upbringing

St. Stephen – David Moore, adjunct Professor of History at St. Stephen’s University, will give a lecture this Saturday, Feb. 4, from his new book, God is Not an Asshole and I’m Not a Loser.

The lecture will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at St. Croix Vineyard Café.

Moore, who is a pastor in Santa Barbara, Calif., and occasional writer for Huffington Post, will provide a talk exploring destructive messages that were hidden in his religious upbringing, including racist constructs and exclusivity, along with rationalization of colonialism and manipulation by guilt.

Moore is well-versed in American history and a leading voice in some of his area’s gatherings related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

A question and answer period will follow and donations to help offset the university’s expenses to bring this speaker to St. Stephen will be accepted.