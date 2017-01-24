STEVENS, Louis F. Jr.

The family of Louis F. Stevens Jr. announces his passing in Picton, Ontario, on January 11, 2017. He was the youngest son of Louis Frederick and Mary (“Em” – Oliver) of Canal/Bonny River, where he was born on September 23, 1937.

Fred/Lou/Teddy grew up in St. George and Saint John; he joined the Canadian Armed Forces at 17. He was a member of the 1st. BN Canadian Guards and later 3 BN RCR, and saw service in Germany and Cyprus. Although he lived on several bases in Canada, and travelled around the world, he referred to Charlotte County as “down home.”

He is survived by his daughters: Paula and Teresa, Picton; sons: Chief Warrant Officer Timothy (Vanessa), Edmonton, Alberta; John (Michelle), Cold Lake, Alta; James (Carolyn) Picton, and their children; also by his partner, caregiver, best friend, Dale; sisters, Elizabeth, Canal/Bonny River; Mary, Windsor, Ontario, and Isabel (Lloyd) Martin, Fredericton; nieces and nephews, and several cousins in Charlotte County and Saint John.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Dona, and older brother, Leo.

Cremation has taken place; his ashes will be brought home to the family plot, St. George Rural Cemetery at a later date.