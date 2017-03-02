STEWART, Vera Gertrude “Judy”

At Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, Vera Gertrude “Judy” Stewart, wife of the late Lloyd Edward Stewart. Born in Pleasant Ridge, NB, August 25, 1940, daughter of the late Clement “Mike” and Vera Mae (Stewart) Corning.

Survived by daughter, Myrna Kinney (Carson); son, Brett Stewart (Patty); three grandchildren, Jason Kinney (Amie Cameron), Melanie Kinney (Kerry Harris), Kimberly Stewart (Gary Shannon); three great-grandchildren, Grady and Garrett Harris, Abby Cameron Kinney; one brother, James Corning (Joanna); several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by two brothers, Gordon and George; three sisters, Doris Helen and Elda; infant grandson, Justin; son-in-law, Randall Kinney.

Graveside service will be held at the Rolling Dam Baptist Cemetery, Rolling Dam, NB at a later date to be announced.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Arthritis Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB in care of funeral arrangements.

