STUART, Hazel Moneda

Hazel Moneda (Lord) Stuart, wife of the late Ronald E. Stuart, passed away peacefully at her home in Leonardville NB on September 11, 2017. Born on Deer Island, NB on January 15, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Moneda (English) Lord. Prior to retirement, Hazel had worked at Barteau’s store for a number of years. Hazel’s first love was spending time with her family and she also enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzles, reading and going out to eat with her friends. She was a member of the Leonardville Church of Christ and a lifetime member of the Leonardville Women’s Institute. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister, Hazel is survived by one daughter, Beth (Steven) Lambert of Leonardville; one son, Douglas Stuart of Leonardville; grandchildren, Colleen (Brendan) Green of Leonardville and Chad (Tanya) Stuart of Lords Cove; great-grandchildren, Jared Green, Ashley Green, Amanda Stuart, Lacy Buchanan and Madison Stuart; two great-great-grandsons; brothers, Ralph (Grace) Lord of Welshpool and Prescott Lord of Augusta, ME; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, Hazel was predeceased by one sister, Donna Greig. Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Fairhaven Community Cemetery, Calder’s Head, NB with Rev. Jonathan Hatt officiating. In Hazel’s memory, donations to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca