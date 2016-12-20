TAYLOR, Ruby E.

Ruby E. Taylor of Manhattan, New York, died peacefully at Calvary Hospital, New York on November 28, 2016. Ruby was born at Second Falls, New Brunswick to Herbert J. and Ella I. Taylor.

After graduating from St. George Superior School, she pursued a career in nursing, receiving her RN credentials from Saint John General Hospital School of Nursing. Furthering her nursing career, she travelled to Chicago, Illinois to train as an OR nurse at Cookshire Training Institute. She then moved to New York City where she was a well respected OR nurse and later becoming Supervisor of the OR’s at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital. Not being ready for retirement, Ruby worked at New York City Postal Service as a nurse for a number a years.

Ruby will be dearly missed by her brother, Richard Taylor of Second Falls, NB, numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends in both Canada and the USA. She was predeceased by one sister and seven brothers.

In carrying out Ruby’s wishes, a graveside prayer will be held in the spring in St. George under the direction of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to the donor’s choice. Chas. Peter Nagel Funeral Directors, New York City, New York were in charge of cremation. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.