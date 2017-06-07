Home Community News The circus is in town! Community NewsCommunity ShotsOnline ExclusiveVideos The circus is in town! By Krisi Marples - June 7, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter St. Stephen – Just a leotard wearing gal, defying death, at The Great Benjamins Circus, who have a second show tonight in St. Stephen at the Garcelon Civic Center. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community News Getting underway at the St. Stephen Relay for Life at the Garcelon Civic Center Community News Suggestions aplenty for future use of St. Stephen’s Border Arena Arts & Entertainment Canada 150 Mosaic is unveiled at the Garcelon Civic Center Business Court closure challenge under Charter of Rights and Freedoms dismissed Business Blacks Harbour CAO Heather Chase leaving to work for Horizon Health Community News Work to begin on Kiwanis skateboard park at the Border and Area Arena in June