There’s A Lady Who’s Sure All That Glitters Is A Gold Accumulator

Rob Patry

This story begins, as many often do, with a Baptist minister who just couldn’t keep his designs on the right hand of God. The Reverend Prescott Ford Jernegan was a slick talking pastor from Middletown, Connecticut. Born on December 17, 1866, young Prescott was described by his friends and family as mischievous, as well as precautious, and highly intelligent. Anyone who knew little Prescott acknowledged he had a penchant for scheming.

A group of skill sets which would come in quite handy for the little fellow at a later stage of his life. During his twenties, his parents sent him to the Brown Baptist College in Rhode Island, where he was ordained. Our story would have ended there, except for the fact that Pastor Prescott not only had a penchant for schemes, but a huge love, and desire, of money. Greed and cunning were his greatest motivators, so Prescott let them overtake him.

In 1896, he met up with an old childhood friend of his, Charles W. Fisher, the son of a sea captain, who recalled young Prescott as having the exact canny wiles he was looking for. The two of them again became fast and furious friends, but this time also “business partners” in a company called The Electrolytic Marine Salts Company. The impetus of this Corporation was based on a theory by a British chemist Edward Sonstadt, that sea water contained approximately one grain of gold in every ton of water.

In other words, if someone could invent an alchemistic way to extract this gold, the oceans would be filled with approximately $48 trillion worth of gold. Since the theory stood fast, it was believed some day, someone, may come up with the solution. And so arrived along with the boys their invention, The Gold Accumulator. They set up shop in the seaside community of Lubec, Maine. The company built itself a wharf and manufacturing facility.

The Accumulator was a small wooden box, filled with a blend of mercury and other “secret ingredients” which would be lowered in the salty ocean brine at dusk. In the morning when collected like a lobster trap, the box would contain fragments of gold. It was a miracle! Investors from all over Maine including Calais, and the rich New Brunswick community of St. Stephen, were eager to finance such an endeavor. And why not? The oceans had an endless supply of saltwater and if gold was out there, why not harvest it for the betterment of mankind, while topping up the nest egg of your future? Padding your bank account seemed like a great idea to many, so investors were lining up at the wharf to see their cash turn to gold.

Sadly, after only a few weeks of investment collecting, the young Pastor and his friend vanished from Lubec. All that was left was the wharf and the small cabin atop of it, sitting idly. Inside the cabin was found The Accumulator, looking much more like a wooden box than the gold making juggernaut it was projected to be. It seems that while the Pastor’s skills were clearly laid out, I forgot to mention what Charles W. Fisher’s skill was. He was a highly trained diver.

In fact, so good was he, a dive into the night ocean to replace mercury with bits of gold in a small wooden box was within the realm of possibility. The lads made off with almost half a million dollars in investors money. All paid in cash, as the good Reverend would have it. They absconded with the loot and were never caught.

A warrant for their arrest was never served; after all, as one Judge noted, ‘Caveat Emptor’. Let the buyer beware. Or as another put it, investing in a machine like The Accumulator was like investing in Fool’s Gold. The good Reverend spent the rest of his life in the Philippines living quite comfortably and close to the greatest thing he had discovered. Salt water.