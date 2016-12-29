THORNTON, Mary Vera

At Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB, December 26, 2016, Mary Vera Thornton, formerly of Lynnfield, NB, wife of the late Douglas Norman Thornton. Born March 21, 1924, daughter of the late Bernard and Sadie (McLaughlin) Densmore.

Survived by her daughter, Laverne Seeley of Lynnfield, NB; four grandchildren, Marty (Lana) Seeley of St. Stephen, Pam Seeley, Trent Seeley, both of Lynnfield, and Karla Seeley (Peter Grimmer) of Old Ridge, NB; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her parents, husband, two brothers and son-in-law, Neil Seeley.

Resting at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB from where funeral service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 2 p.m. Visiting hours were held at the funeral home Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

Interment at Pomeroy Ridge Cemetery, Pomeroy Ridge, NB.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pomeroy Ridge Cemetery, NB Alzheimer Society or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.