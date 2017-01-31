THURBER, Robert J.

Peacefully, at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, Robert Joseph Thurber, husband of Ruth (Wiley) Thurber of St. Andrews, NB. Born in Bocabec, NB he is the son of the late Morton and Manetta (McLean)Thurber.

A long-time resident of the St. Andrews area, Robert worked with the Biological Station for over 30 years. He was a long-time member of the Spruce Hill Lodge of Chamcook, NB.

Robert was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Sheila (Iona) Thurber, and his two brothers, Mort Jr. and Herbert “Herbie”.

Robert is survived by his wife of 13 years, Ruth Thurber; four nieces, Shona McCullough (Mike) of Elmsville, NB, Sandra Thurber-Lambier (Jamie) of Harrow, ON, Janice Gowan of Digdeguash, NB, Sonja (Brian) Dean of Harrow, ON; two nephews, Mike Lindsay of Canal, NB, and Mark (Brenda) Lindsay of Harrow, ON; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

By Robert’s request, cremation will take place. Friends will be welcome to attend a graveside service later in the spring at St. George Rural Cemetery, with time and date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the family or donations can be made at www.humphreysfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Humphreys Funeral Home, 20 Marks Street, St. Stephen, NB E3L 2B2 (506-466-3110).