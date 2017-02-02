Thursday, Feb 2- Vigil and Reflection- An opportunity to discuss the shooting in Quebec, and current global issues

VIGIL AND REFLECTION

Wesley United Church – Upper Hall

77 William St, St Andrews

Thursday, February 2, 12:15-12:45 p.m AND 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Are your heart and spirit weary?

Are you troubled by the shooting of Muslims gathered in their place of worship ?

Are you troubled and anxious about world events?

You are not alone!

Join us in our winter sanctuary, as we light a candle, remember, say a few words of lament and hope, express solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters, share some silence, and send love and light into the world.

All welcome, whatever your spiritual path.

Any questions? 467-1494 or jvdoull@gmail.com