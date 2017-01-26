Tickets still available for the Winter Warmer Festival in Saint Andrews this weekend

Still tickets left for Winter Warmer this weekend

Saint Andrews – There are still some tickets left for this weekend’s Winter Warmer Festival which opens Friday evening.

Events get under way at 5 p.m. at Honeybeans where Hayden, Ray and Moriah will perform and admission is by donation then at 8:30 p.m. Liz Stringer will perform in the Anglican church hall. Tickets are $20. There will be food a drink available at both locations.

There will be a songwriters’ circle in the ballroom at the Algonquin Resort Saturday afternoon starting at 2 p.m. with Mo Kenney, Dylan Menzie, Owen Steel and Stringer. Tickets are $20.

Dwayne Doucette will perform in the Algonquin pub at 5 p.m. and admission is by donation and Jesse and Roland will entertain at Sunbury Shores Arts and Nature Centre at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and there will be food and drink available at both locations.

Isaac and Blewett will perform at the Anglican church hall Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and, again, there will be food and drink available.

The festival will wrap up Sunday afternoon with the Saint John String Quarter performing at 2 p.m. in the Anglican church. Tickets are $20. Tickets are available at Cockburn’s Drug Store, online at winterwarmerfestival.ca or by calling 529-4585