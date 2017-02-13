Today’s blizzard just doesn’t want to leave

St. Stephen – This blizzard is not over.
That’s the latest from the EMO regional coordinator based on information from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
In his 4 p.m. storm update, Brent Whelan stated the track of the storm has continuously changed throughout the day.
“While early estimates had the storm slowly breaking along the coast after 1900hrs today (7 p.m.) , the backend has swung westward which will bring more snow to southern Charlotte County.
“This will likely delay the resumption of snow removal operations.”
Snow plows were pulled from the highways just before noon today because of safety concerns because of low visibility due to increasingly high winds.
|The storm has caused more power outages in Charlotte County.
In addition to those reported earlier – Grand Manan (4); LePreau area (221); New River Beach (1) and White Head Island (66), Whelan reported additional outages:
Pocologan (5); Old Ridge(134);
|Tower Hill (14); Moores Mills (82); Oak Hill (81); Basswood Ridge (28); Dewolfe (23); Baillie (21); Lynnfield (44); Canoose (46); Andersonville (36); Lawrence Station (78) and Honeydale (4).
There is no estimated time when power will be restored to these areas.
Whelan said he has been in conversations with Local Service Manager Darren McCabe and those rural areas that are currently without power will be warned that the extent of the storm will delay power restorations.
More information on the storm can be obtained at:
https://weather.gc.ca/forecast/canada/index_e.html?id=NB