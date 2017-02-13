Today’s blizzard just doesn’t want to leave

St. Stephen – This blizzard is not over.

That’s the latest from the EMO regional coordinator based on information from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In his 4 p.m. storm update, Brent Whelan stated the track of the storm has continuously changed throughout the day.

“While early estimates had the storm slowly breaking along the coast after 1900hrs today (7 p.m.) , the backend has swung westward which will bring more snow to southern Charlotte County.

“This will likely delay the resumption of snow removal operations.”

Snow plows were pulled from the highways just before noon today because of safety concerns because of low visibility due to increasingly high winds.