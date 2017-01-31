TOWNES, Frederick Edgar

Frederick Edgar Townes passed away at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB on January 29, 2017. Born in Honeydale, NB on July 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Edgar and Berla (McLaughlin) Townes.

He has lived on the Weeks Road, Lawrence Station, since 1962. He was a woodsman in earlier years, drove taxi and worked at the Department of Transportation in St. Stephen for 17 years until he retired, due to ill health.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Freda (Cumberland); daughters, Paulette (Danny) LeBlanc, Rosina (Tim) LeBlanc, both of Lawrence Station, NB, Kelly (Calvin) Charters of Oromocto, NB; son, Kevin, at home; also, Lynn Trail of Fredericton, whom he loved as his daughter; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Caroline McLaughlin of Lawrence Station, NB; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Townes of Dorset, ON, Ruth Townes of Blacks Harbour, NB; brother-in-law, Charlie McLaughlin of St. Stephen, NB; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Predeceased by his parents; son, James; granddaughter, Brittany LeBlanc; great-granddaughter, Jeneca Couturier; two brothers, Harley and Michael Townes; sister, Winnifred McLaughlin.

Resting at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB from where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12- 2 p.m.

Interment at Moores Mills Cemetery, Moores Mills, NB.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Charlotte County Cancer Society, Shriners or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca.