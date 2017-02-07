TOY, Eugene Alvah

The passing of Eugene Alvah Toy, husband of the late Helena C. (Gaudett) Toy of St. George, NB, occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John NB on February 4, 2017. Born in St. Stephen, NB on June 19, 1923, he was a son of the late Alvah C. and Phoebe L. (O’Brien) Toy. A loving stepfather, uncle and friend, Gene is survived by one stepdaughter: Rena (Alvin) Stewart of Blacks Harbour, NB; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings: Edwin Toy, Frances Waycott and P. Elizabeth Toy.

Prior to retirement Eugene worked as a Machinist for Connor’s Bros. in Blacks Harbour. In his younger days, he was employed in Toronto where he worked on airplanes. Gene was a quiet, private and gentle man who was a great neighbour and was always willing to help others when he could. He was an avid reader and a long time member of the St. George United Baptist Church. His presence will truly be missed by his family and his local community.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533) 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. Visiting took place at the St. George United Baptist Church, St. George, NB, on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. The service was held from the church on Tuesday at 1:00 pm with Rev. Jason Hooper officiating. The interment will take place in the Spring. In Gene’s memory, donations to Charlotte County Cancer or to the St. George United Baptist Church would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca.