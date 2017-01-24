TRAFTON, George “Bill” H.

At the Fundy Nursing Home, Blacks Harbour, NB, January 22, 2017, George “Bill” H. Trafton of St. Stephen, NB. Born May 12, 1918, son of the late Howard and Bertha (Connick) Trafton.

Bill is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by three sisters, Serena Tapley, Grace Moore and Lottie Palmer; four brothers, Lloyd, Henry, Edwin and Clinton.

Resting at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB from where funeral service will be held Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 11a.m. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 10 – 11a.m.

Interment at St. Stephen Rural Cemetery, St. Stephen.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Kirk-McColl United Church, Fundy Nursing Home or charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.