Trial date set for Pennfield man charged with attempted murder

Saint John – A 66-year-old Pennfield man charged with attempted murder has been found fit to stand trial and the trial date has been set for July 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Brian Harold Smith made a brief appearance in Provincial Court in Saint John Friday afternoon.

He is also charged with aggravated assault. The charges relate to an incident in Pennfield April 21 and Smith has been in custody since then.

When Smith appeared in court May 23, Judge Henrik Tonning ordered him to go for a psychiatric assessment in Campbellton to determine the state of his mental health.

That assessment found he is fit to stand trial and Smith has elected trial by judge alone in Provincial Court without a preliminary hearing. The trial is expected to take one day and he will remain in custody until then.