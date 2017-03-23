U16 championship coming to Fundy Middle and High School

St. George – The Fundy Minor Basketball Association of St. George is slated to host the Basketball New Brunswick Girls Midget (Under 16) Division 1 Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

Six teams will play eleven games over the two days to determine the championship. The site of the tournament is Fundy Middle and High school in St. George.

Pool A will see the host Fundy team matched up with teams representing Hub City Basketball of Moncton and the East Saint John Basketball Association.

- Advertisement -

Pool B features teams from the Northside Minor Basketball Association (NMBA) of Fredericton, the Kennebecasis Valley Basketball Association and a team representing Woodstock Minor Basketball.

Preliminary play in each pool concludes on Saturday, with the playoff round beginning on Sunday morning.

Sunday’s 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. games see the first place teams in each pool, taking on the second place teams in the opposite pool.

The losers advance to the 2:15 p.m. Third Place Game and the winners advance to the 4 p.m. Championship Game.

Third place finishers in each pool will meet at 12:30 p.m. to battle for Fifth Place.

Schedule:

Teams:

Pool A Pool B

Fundy Mariners NMBA

Hub City Swish Kennebecasis Valley

Saint John Thunder Selects Woodstock

Saturday:

10 a.m. – Fundy vs. Saint John

11:45 a.m. – NMBA vs. KV

1:30 p.m. – Saint John vs. Hub City

3:15 p.m. – KV vs. Woodstock

5 p.m. – Hub City vs. Fundy

6:45 p.m. – Woodstock vs. NMBA

Sunday:

9 a.m. – Crossover A1 vs. B2

10:45 a.m. – Crossover B1 vs. A2

12:30 p.m. – Fifth Place A3 vs. B3

2:15 p.m. – Third Place Crossover Losers

4 p.m. – First Place Crossover Winners