Un-Stable with Krisi Marples ~ A life less extraordinary

In this great era of the world wide web, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on, aside from watching cats be unspeakably adorable, we can watch each others lives through, quite literally, a lens, and seemingly experience their worlds right along with them.

And articles. Oh, the articles. Mostly what can be referred to as ‘click bait’, we are flooded with lifestyle information, recipes, memes, ideas for vacations, top tens of everything imaginable, and of course, more fluffy, mewing, madness.

And the one main goal, be it through the “How to maximize your down time” article on Buzzfeed, to the “be your best whatever you think you’re being” meme, the message that is thrown at us, subtly, and otherwise, everywhere we look, is this: Be your best self. All the time. Every day. Make every single available gosh darn moment extraordinary.

Seems innocuous enough, and possibly good advice, right?

I don’t think so.

Imagine, if you will, hard though it may be – what if the life you strive for is one of quiet and delightful mediocrity? Seriously? What’s wrong with, rather than striving to milk the very teat of life dry each minute of the day, striving to simply be, generally, content at the end of it?

Honestly, the notion that I’m meant to sound my barbaric yawp over every rooftop every day as my battle cry is, quite frankly, exhausting.

Some days, I’m perfectly happy if I did my job well, made sure everyone I’m responsible for feeding ate, and I didn’t spill dinner on my top.

And why is that so bad? If we don’t have the quiet, maybe even drab days, how the heck are we supposed to recognize the outstanding ones?

To understand light, you have to understand dark. So, to understand awesome, you have to understand dreadful.

If you pushed yourself to be extraordinary on a daily basis, so that would become your norm, and then where do you go?

If you’re giving 100 per cent all the time, be it making your own soap, or learning how to weave all your own clothing, how do you up your game from there?

The pressure that we allow these social media standards to place on us are unyielding, and damaging, and leaves the average person feeling defeated.

It is impossible, and unrealistic to think that we are going to master life on an ongoing basis. We need room to allow ourselves to fail, to be lazy, to buy our soap rather than own goats, and buy off the rack clothing. We need room to be mediocre.

And I’m okay with that.